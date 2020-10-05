Ukraine Simplifies migration Norms To Support Belarus IT Workers Fleeing Lukashenko's Rule

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to simplify regulations for IT workers from Belarus who are seeking relocation amid nationwide unrest, officials informed on Sunday, October 4. As per Associated Press reports, the new decree orders the Ukraine government to extend the temporary stay for Belurasian tech specialists as well as their families from 90 days to 180 days. Moreover, the officials will have to grant them residence permits within three days.

As the political standoff triggering mass protests continue to deepen in the European nation, Zelensky’s government has ordered its officials to make it more favourable for Belurasian workers resorting to the neighbouring country to get work permits and register as a taxpayer. According to the Ukrainian President’s office, the document will “help boost the investment potential of Ukraine and attract highly qualified IT specialists and innovators.”

IT workers against Lukashenko

As per reports, several dozens of Belarus IT workers have relocated to Ukraine amid the crackdown on demonstrators after the August 9 elections that announced a sixth consecutive term for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The IT industry is not only the fastest-growing industry in Belarus but reportedly accounts for at least 6 percent of the nation’s GDP. As IT workers backed the protests against the embattled Belarusian leader, some of them have been imprisoned as well.

Many other tech workers joined the Cyber partisan group that attacked the government websites and last month, it even leaked the personal data of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers who were allegedly involved in the crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Several weeks after the protests dominated the nation, the country’s IT specialists, in a letter, warned the authorities that the repressions could cause a “mass drain of specialists”. “There is a risk of erasing all achievements in the field of high technologies in a short time,” the letter added.

