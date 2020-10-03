Belarus Hits Back EU With Retaliatory Sanctions, Threatens 'more Serious Consequences'

Belarus announced retaliatory sanctions against the European Union and even threatened to revise its diplomatic relations with the 27-nation-bloc on Friday, October 2. This came after the EU imposed sanctions on nearly 40 Belurasian officials who were accused of ‘falsifying' August election results that triggered nationwide unrest. Even though the Belarus Foreign Ministry's statement did not include the list of sanctions, it said that “the Belarusian side, starting from today, puts into effect a retaliatory sanctions list.”

Threatening “more serious consequences” if the EU intensifies the “sanctions flywheel”, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it could abandon the joint programs and projects or revise the diplomatic relations it currently shares with the union. The statement also said that Belarus has always been against confrontation but is determined to respond to “unfriendly actions” to protect national security.

“Belarus is always, in words and in deeds, against confrontation. We are for dialogue and understanding. But as a sovereign state, we’re also determined, albeit not without regret, to respond to unfriendly actions in order to naturally defend our national interests,” the statement read.

Read - Merkel Says EU Sanction On Belarus 'important Signal' For Those Who Hinder Democracy

Read - European Union Slaps Sanctions On Belarus Officials For 'falsifying' Election Results

Russia to follow Belarus’ sanctions

As per reports, shortly after Belarus announced its sanctions on the EU, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova not only denounced the bloc’s move but also said that the Belarusian list will also be used by Russia. She also added that Russia’s decision is in line with its obligations under the union agreement with Belarus.

Earlier on October 2, the European Council President Charles Michel announced the confirmation of sanctions against Belarus officials following weeks of deadlock. Michel has also informed that a special written procedure would be launched to impose the sanctions on nearly 40 Belurasian officials excluding the president, Alexander Lukashenko. However, the European Council President informed that the Belarusian leader, often dubbed as a dictator, could be added to the list later if he refuses to negotiate with the oppositions.

“We have to decided today to implement the sanctions,” Michel said after chairing the summit in Brussels. “It’s very important to do what we decided a few weeks ago,” and to send a signal that “we are credible.”

Read - Merkel On Belarus Sanctions, Relationship With Turkey

Read - EU Leaders Seek End To Embarrassing Belarus Sanctions Clash

(With AP inputs)