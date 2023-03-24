Ursula Von Der Leyen Says New Sanctions On Russia Will Address Question Of 'circumvention'

The European Union's 11th package of sanctions against Russia will zero in on how to close loopholes and make sure no circumvention happens to make sure that pressure on Moscow continues to mount as it carries out its invasion of Ukraine. On the first day of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed reporters about the upcoming sanction package, without elucidating on when or how it will be imposed.

"The 11th package of sanctions will mainly deal with the question of circumvention and how we can go against it," she said, according to TASS. This comes shortly after an official familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the EU will launch an 11th package against Russia which will focus on curbing circumvention as "the tools in our toolbox for new restrictive measures are becoming limited now after 10 rounds already."

While the anonymous source did not reveal any details of the new sanctions, it was reported that Baltic and Finnish foreign ministers have said that the EU could sanction Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom and Russians who have aided in evading the sanctions all this time.

EU has imposed 10 rounds of sanctions on Russia so far

On the other hand, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said previously that no new changes were being discussed. Since the war broke out in February last year, the EU has hit Russia with 10 sanction packages. The 10 rounds include a long list of Russians, bans on imports and exports and restrictions in banking and aviation among other things.

However, the elaborate sanctions have been unable to significantly impact Russia's economy. According to Institute of International Finance chief economist Robin Brooks, there is a reason behind this. "When the West imposed sanctions on Russia, it carved out energy for fear that a full embargo would cause oil prices to spike and drive the global economy into recession," he explained, according to DW.