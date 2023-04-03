US-Turkey Relations: Why Turkish President Erdogan Has Refused To Meet US Envoy?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that "his doors" are closed for US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake. The announcement has come after the US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake met with Kemal Kilicdaroglu who is the presidential candidate from the main opposition Republican People's Party. "What is Biden’s envoy doing? He goes and meets with Mr. Kemal. Shame on you, use your brain. You are an ambassador. Your interlocutor here is the president. How will you ask for a meeting with the president after this?" said the President, reported Turkish-based Star newspaper. Further, the leader added, "Our doors are closed for him. Why? Let him know his limits," reported TASS News agency citing the Star newspaper. It is to be noted that the country's presidential elections would be taking place on May 14 the same day as the parliamentary election. The previous presidential election was held on June 24, 2018, with Erdogan winning 52.6% of the vote, reported TASS news agency.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu to contest against Erdogan in May

The elections in Turkey have come amid economic turmoil and criticism faced by the government for its response to a devastating earthquake last month. Today, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the CHP’s current leader and an Alevi Kurd from Tunceli, has become the main opposition bloc’s candidate to run against Turkey’s strongman. In January 2023, a six-party alliance nominated main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections in May, ending months of uncertainty and bickering that had frustrated their supporters. The alliance has drawn the leader of the pro-secular, centre-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP, hours later a key member of the grouping, who had rejected Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy, agreed to a compromise solution and returned to the coalition.

US Envoy to Ankara Jeff Flake

Former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake officially stepped into his new position as U.S. ambassador to Turkey on January 25, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported Associated Press. He took up the position at a time when US and Turkey were having a difficult relationship. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies has included the rift over US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system, as per AP news reports. Further, note that his appointment has come amid the tensions and threats of sanctions against Russia by the United States. However, in the case of Turkey, it enjoys close relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has offered to mediate between the two.



(With AP Inputs)