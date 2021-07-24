US Warns Poland Over Discovery-owned News Channel, Worries About Media Freedom

American investments in Poland may be at risk if the government does not renew the licence of 24-hour news channel TVN24, according to US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet. Chollet was alluding to prospective new Polish regulations prohibiting Discovery Inc.'s ownership of the channel.

The station's licence is up for renewal, but the ruling PiS party is considering revisions to the law that might require Discovery to sell controlling ownership. The National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT) voted on the TVN24 licence on Thursday, but the results were inconclusive. The licence expires on September 26.

There may be ramifications if the licence is not extended

According to Chollet, This is a big investment by the United States in Poland and, if the licence is not extended, there may be ramifications for future US investments. He continued by saying that that he had brought up the problem during discussions with Polish officials.

TVN is the largest American investment in Poland, valued at over $1 billion. PiS MPs introduced modifications to the Broadcasting Act in parliament in July, preventing firms from outside the European Economic Area from holding Polish radio and television stations.

The proposed amendments have heightened tensions between Poland and the US, prompting new accusations from Polish opposition parties that PiS is attempting to curtail media freedom. PiS claims that foreign firms wield too much power in the media, affecting public discourse.

TVN was Poland's third most popular broadcaster in 2020

In 1997, the private Polish media corporation ITI created TVN as a commercial broadcaster. According to specialised surveys, it was Poland's third most popular broadcaster in 2020. Discovery purchased TVN in 2018 from Scripps Networks Interactive, another US media company, and operates it through Polish Television Holding BV, a Dutch company.

Joachim Brudzinski, a key Law and Justice politician and European Parliament member, a few weeks ago claimed that TVN journalists lack objectivity, frequently siding with the government's opponents. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki defended it by saying they are to prevent "outside bodies, influencing the media debate, influencing public opinion without the approval of the Polish regulator,” he said.

The planned changes were designed to silence them and deprive the viewers of their right to choose, according to TVN, which had a 7.5 per cent share of Poland's media market in 2020.

(Inputs from AP News)