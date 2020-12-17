Video: Mount Etna Eruption Lights Up The Night Sky With Bursts Of Sweltering Hot Lava

Mount Etna, which is one of the world’s most active volcanos, erupted on December 13, shooting hot lava into the air in short, sharp bursts. The volcano in Italy sent plumes of ash into the air and the videos of it spewing hot lava has taken the internet by storm. According to several media reports, the first volcanic activity happened on Sunday around 9:20pm (local time) after which the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre Toulouse stated that the as the plume from Mt Etna rose to the hight of five kilometres.

READ: Top Court Rules Hungary Flouted EU Law By Detaining Migrants

In the videos, fiery chunks of incandescent, red-hot lava can be seen spewing out in short and mild bursts. Boris Behncke, a volcanologist working at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, on Wednesday informed that after two days of intense activity, the volcano calmed down significantly. Although the volcanic ash clouds could be seen in the city of Catania, the authorities, however, reported no danger to the towns that dot the mountain’s slope.

Eruptive activity at #Etna's Southeast Crater on the evening of 14 December 2020 pic.twitter.com/oaAKMUpRxx — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) December 14, 2020

The Southeast Crater of #Etna on the late afternoon of 15 December, in a state of quiescence after 2 days of intense activity. The volcano has calmed down significantly after the latest episode of strong Strombolian activity & lava flow from 3 vents on the morning of 15 December. pic.twitter.com/sofWWS8KYY — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) December 16, 2020

READ: Amsterdam Looks Empty As New COVID Curbs Kick In

Netizens say ‘2020 is not done yet’

Ever since the volcano erupted, interesting pictures and video of the incident have gone viral. Several internet users also reacted to the video and said that it seems like the year “2020 is not done yet”. While one user wrote, “Mount Etna coming into the final round of 2020,” another added, “Italy’s Mount Etna is erupting. Of course it is. 2020”. One user even jokingly wrote, “Yay we are all going to die”. Another user simply wrote, “2020 sucks”.

So now #mountetna is erupting. Can anything else happen this year — Clive 🏳️‍🌈 (@Clive88618730) December 14, 2020

The eruption has been going on since Sunday in Mount Etna , Italy ,..



In hear some spectacular show🔥,..#Etna #Italy #volcano #eruption pic.twitter.com/xRt4e7dfXJ — Aravindh JV (@JVARAVINDH) December 15, 2020

The imprisoned giant Typhon, woke up under the volcano of Mount #Etna ! Why not 2020? 🌋 👍 https://t.co/hC96PSP1jj — Michael Lambda (@Michael_Lambda) December 14, 2020

READ: Spain: Madrid Church Honours Virus Heroes In Nativity Scene

Mount Etna erupted. Cool, cool!! — Beckerz ✊✊🤘🤘 (@MccartyBecca) December 14, 2020

2020, the gift that keeps on giving. This is Mount Etna in Italy. https://t.co/lmvoNIdnqf — J STAY HOME scroll through for some free serotonin (@curiouschinwag) December 14, 2020

READ: EU Unveils Plan To Toughen Rules For Tech Giants