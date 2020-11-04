Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Austrian Interior Minister Confirms 4 Deaths, 22 People Injured

On Tuesday, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that a total number of 22 people have been injured and 4 have died in the Vienna attack on November 2. The Vienna synagogue shooting shocked the world as it was the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. The incident rocked the country as gunmen stormed 6 different locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. Authorities urged the people and communities to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were used explosives to enter the gunman's apartment.

4 killed, 22 injured

During a press conference, Nehammer said, "There are four victims on the conscience of the criminal, at the moment we have information about 22 injured." He added, "The policeman, who was seriously injured while performing his duties, underwent surgery. According to the doctors, his condition is stable, the surgery was successful. It is important for me to note that the injured policeman was taken to safety by Austrians with a migrant background."

Following the incident, France, Germany, India, Britain and several other countries also expressed solidarity with Austria. French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Austria. While taking to Twitter, PM Modi conveyed his condolences and said he was "shocked and saddened" by the dastardly attacks in Vienna. US President Donald Trump and senior US Official Mike Pompeo also condemned the attack. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed his shock at the terrible attacks in Vienna.

