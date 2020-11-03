Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Europe Leaders Stand In Solidarity With Austria, Condemn Attack

As the Vienna synagogue shooting shocked the world with a third terror attack on European soil in less than a week, France, Germany, Britain, and other European Union nations expressed solidarity with Austria on Monday, November 2 (local time).

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his shock at the terrible attacks in Vienna. He extended Britain's message of solidarity to the people of Austria and said "we stand united with you against terror".

I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 2, 2020

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his thoughts are with the victims and their families and extended solidarity to the Austrian government in dealing with this heinous act.

A terrible attack near a synagogue in Vienna. I have just conveyed full solidarity from the Netherlands to @sebastiankurz. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and with the Austrian government in dealing with this heinous act. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) November 2, 2020

Germany’s foreign ministry also pledged not to "give way to hate" in the wake of the Vienna synagogue shooting. The ministry wrote that even if the full extent of the terror was unknown, Germany's thoughts were with the wounded and the victims in this difficult time and called the news from neighbouring Austria "horrifying and disturbing".

Terrifying and disturbing news from #Vienna: Even we don’t know the full extent of the terror yet, our thoughts are with the injured and victims at this difficult time. We will not give way to hatred which is aimed at dividing our societies. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) November 2, 2020

European Union Council President Charles Michel strongly condemned such "cowardly act that violates life and our human values." EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also send her thoughts and prayers to families of the victims and the Austrian people.

Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values.



My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack.



We stand with Austria @sebastiankurz — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 2, 2020

I am shocked and saddened by the brutal attack that took place in Vienna. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Austrian people.



Europe stands in full solidarity with Austria. We are stronger than hatred and terror. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Vienna police force has expanded its manhunt for synagogue shooting attackers outside of city limits. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in a press briefing said the attackers were "heavily armed and dangerous." Vienna police have urgently asked people to exercise restrain and not share videos or photographs of the event on the internet. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had earlier informed of army deployment in the city to allow Vienna police to focus on their anti-terror efforts.

Meanwhile, the Czech police force is reported to have started random checks on the country’s border with Austria as a preventive measure. This comes as Nehammer confirmed at least one attacker is still on the run. As per Associated Press reports, Vienna authorities said the terror attack has left at least two dead — including one of the assailants — and 15 wounded.

While the initial reports suggested the attack was at the Stadttempel synagogue, President of the Israelite Religious Society in Austria Oskar Deutsch has confirmed the temple and nearby offices were closed at the time. In a series of tweets, Deutsch said that the shooting was in the immediate vicinity of the synagogue and urged people not to spread unverified information, stay indoors, and follow police instructions.

Vienna after France

This comes after two terror attacks were reported in France last week. In the latest attack on October 31, an Orthodox Greek priest in the French city of Lyon was shot outside a church. Just two day prior to that, a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice.

Earlier on October 16, a history teacher was beheaded outside his school amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking Prophet Muhammad. The events have heightened tensions across Europe over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech.

