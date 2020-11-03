Vienna Synagogue Shooting: French President Macron Stands In Solidarity With Austria

Following reports of several people being wounded in a suspected terror attack near a synagogue in Vienna, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Austria. According to reports, Vienna police have confirmed reports of shooting and informed of several injuries. However, the exact number of causalities is yet to be clear.

One of the attackers, who is believed to had accomplices, is reported to have been killed. The reports further stated that about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer spoke on ORF TV and confirmed that police are still fighting the presumed terrorists.

The latest police reports inform that the Stadttempel synagogue was one of the six locations attacked in what seems like a planned assault. It’s yet to be confirmed if these were coordinated simultaneous attacks.

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Vienna after France

This comes after three major terror attacks were reported in France over a period of one month. In the latest attack on October 31, an Orthodox Greek priest in the French city of Lyon was shot outside a church. Just two day prior to that, a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice.

Earlier on October 16, a history teacher was beheaded outside his school amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking Prophet Muhammad. The events have heightened tensions across Europe over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech.

