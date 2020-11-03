Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Several Dead, More People Injured In Suspected Terror Attack

In Vienna, several people are reported to have been killed and many others injured in the shooting incident at a synagogue on Monday, November 2 (local time). According to reports, Vienna police have confirmed the information about the shooting noting that there were several injured. One of the attackers, who had accomplices, is reported to have been killed. The reports further stated that about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue.

"There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on site and check the situation. We keep you posted on the matter", the Vienna police department wrote on Twitter.

The Austria Press Agency reported Monday that the country’s top security official says several people have been injured in an attack in the capital Vienna and there may be fatalities.

Vienna after France

This comes after three major terror attacks were reported in France over a period of one month. In the latest attack on October 31, an Orthodox Greek priest in the French city of Lyon was shot outside a church. Just two day prior to that, a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice. Earlier on October 16, a history teacher was beheaded outside his school amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking Prophet Muhammad. The events have heightened tensions across Europe over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech.

(With ANI inputs; Image-AP)