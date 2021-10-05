World Teachers Day: Adorable Photo Of Vladimir Putin With Class Teacher Is Heartwarming

As the world celebrated International Teachers Day on October 5, to recognise Teachers’ contribution to our lives, Russia’s foreign ministry left everyone awe-struck, as they tweeted an adorable video of Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing with his class teacher. Vladimir Putin, who is often seen as a stern leader was seen enjoying the comfort of his teacher’s arms while dancing, the joyous grin on his face expressed his heartfelt emotions. The picture describes it all.

Watch the post of Putin’s photo here--

🎉👩‍🏫Today is World #TeachersDay! Congratulations to our dear tutors!



🇷🇺In Russia, teachers have always been revered, long before this international holiday emerged.



📸 President #Putin with his class teacher 😊 pic.twitter.com/y29ytyE3v4 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 5, 2021

In the tweet, along with Putin’s photo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, “Today is World #TeachersDay! Congratulations to our dear tutors! In Russia, teachers have always been revered, long before this international holiday emerged. President #Putin with his class teacher.”

The ministry further expressed that in Russian culture, teachers were always revered with utmost respect and dignity, even before the day was dedicated to teachers.

The story behind Putin’s picture with his teacher

However, the story behind the said picture of Putin is very interesting. The picture was clicked in 2019 when Putin invited his class teacher, who was back then 86 years old as a VIP guest at Russia’s Victory Day Parade in May.

In a viral video from the event, it can be seen that as soon as Putin walked in and saw his 86 year old teacher, he went towards her and greeted her with a warm hug, embracing the joy of meeting his class teacher after several years.

Multiple videos from the event show Putin filled with gratitude and joy after meeting his teacher, who had enabled him to become the leader is now. The teacher-student duo also shared a celebratory dance at the ceremony. Reportedly, the 86 year old teacher, Vera Gurevich, used to teach German to young Putin in his school days. After several years, he decided to invite his teacher to the Victory Day Parade in 2019.

The Victory Day parade is celebrated in Russia on May 9 to commemorate Russia’s 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany near the end of World War II. The parade is a national event and is marked to celebrate the glory and valour of all the Russians who had lost their lives.

Image: Twitter/ @MFARussia