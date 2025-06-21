Europeans To 'Accelerate Negotiations' With Iran; There's Way To End War and Avoid Greater Dangers: French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and its European partners would ramp up talks with Iran amid hostilities between the Islamic Republic and Israel.

His statement comes after he had a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday.

He also demanded the release of two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held as hostages in Iran since May 2022 calling their detention "inhumane".

Sharing details from the conversation, he wrote in a post on X, "The Iranian President @drpezeshkian called me. I reiterated my firm demand: Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris must be released. Their inhumane detention is unjust. I expect them to return to France. I also expressed my deep concern about Iran’s nuclear program. Here again, my position is clear: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, and it is up to Iran to provide full guarantees that its intentions are peaceful."

"I am convinced that a path exists to end war and avoid even greater dangers. To achieve this, we will accelerate the negotiations led by France and its European partners with Iran," he added.