Ever Wonder How teenager Emmanuel Macron’s Romance with 40-year-old Teacher Brigitte Began in Theater Class? Know About Their Love Story

The love story of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron is one of the most talked-about relationships in global politics. Their bond began in a way that surprised many — when Emmanuel was only 15 years old, he developed feelings for his teacher, who was 24 years older than him.

Though their relationship was unconventional, it has stood the test of time, showing that love can grow and thrive despite age gaps, judgment, and public scrutiny.

Who is Brigitte Macron? Early Life and Career

Brigitte Macron was born in 1953 in Amiens, France. She is the youngest of six siblings and comes from a well-known family that owns Chocolaterie Trogneux, a famous chocolate brand founded in 1872.

Brigitte started her professional journey as a literature teacher, later teaching French and Latin at Lycée la Providence in Amiens the same school where she would meet a young Emmanuel Macron.

Brigitte Was Emmanuel Macron's Teacher and Already a Mother of Three

When Emmanuel met Brigitte, she was 39 years old, married, and had three children with her then-husband, banker André-Louis Auziere. Interestingly, she got married three years before Emmanuel was even born.

At that time, Emmanuel was just a teenager with a passion for drama and literature, and Brigitte was his drama teacher. As their bond deepened, Emmanuel’s parents initially thinking he was dating Brigitte’s daughter transferred him to a boarding school upon discovering the truth.

Reunited After Years: Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's Marriage

Despite the distance and challenges, Emmanuel stayed committed. Years later, when he was in college, they reconnected. In 2007, they got married in a private ceremony, marking the start of a lifelong partnership.

Brigitte once admitted that she was aware of the emotional impact her relationship might have on her children, but after delaying it for years, she chose her own happiness. Emmanuel, on his part, thanked her children — his stepchildren — for their understanding and support.

Brigitte on Public Scrutiny and Their Age Gap

Over the years, the couple has faced questions and judgment about their 24-year age gap. In an interview with Elle, Brigitte said, “Given our age difference, that fit wasn’t so obvious for us, but we fit. When I read about us as a couple, I always feel like I’m reading someone else’s story. Yet it’s a simple story.”

Brigitte Macron's Role as France’s First Lady

When Emmanuel Macron became President in 2017, Brigitte played an active part in his campaign. While she doesn’t hold an official title or salary, a transparency charter set in August 2017 clarified that she would focus on social causes and public engagement.

She leads the LIVE program, which helps young people find jobs, and supports hospital care projects, anti-bullying campaigns, and inclusion efforts for children with disabilities. Brigitte has said she does not want a political role and prefers to focus on community and social work.

Viral Video Sparks Rumors About Brigitte Macron

Recently, a video taken at Hanoi airport in Vietnam went viral, showing President Macron being lightly pushed by a hand while inside an aircraft. Brigitte was seen right after the moment, leading to speculation online that she may have playfully shoved her husband.