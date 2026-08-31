'Every Day of War Sets Humanity Back': PM Modi Meets Putin At SCO Summit In Bishkek

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, with the two leaders holding talks at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

The discussions are expected to cover India-Russia relations, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments across the region. The meeting also comes as New Delhi navigates its relationship with Moscow alongside its longstanding ties with Iran and engagement with US President Donald Trump’s administration.

PM Modi pushes for an end to the war

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to remain a key part of the discussions, with India continuing to advocate dialogue and diplomacy.

During the meeting, PM Modi told Putin, “Every day of war sets humanity back, we must work toward ending hostilities.”

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India has maintained a measured position on the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While New Delhi has repeatedly backed dialogue as the way forward, it has stopped short of directly condemning Moscow.

For Russia, India continues to be an important strategic partner, particularly in areas such as defence and energy.

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Why energy matters in the talks

Energy security adds another layer of importance to the Modi-Putin meeting. Oil supplies from the Middle East have faced disruptions amid the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, putting additional pressure on international crude markets.

India’s reliance on Russian oil has played an important role in maintaining its energy supplies. At the same time, Russia has a strong interest in protecting its oil exports and revenues as global energy markets undergo further changes.

The issue is particularly significant for New Delhi as it attempts to secure affordable and reliable energy while dealing with instability in a key oil-producing region.

India’s three-way diplomatic balancing act

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of India’s efforts to manage ties with three important partners, Russia, Iran and the United States.

New Delhi has maintained close strategic relations with Moscow and longstanding ties with Tehran, while simultaneously engaging the Trump administration over a potential trade agreement.

India’s approach has been centred on strategic autonomy, allowing it to maintain communication and cooperation with different major powers even as tensions between them increase.

According to TASS, Putin met Modi at the Aksakal Meeting Room at the Bishkek Ala Archa State Residence. Putin was accompanied by a delegation comprising ministers and other senior Russian officials.

At the start of the meeting, the Russian president said that relations between India and Russia were becoming stronger.

Trade adds weight to the relationship

Economic cooperation remains another major part of India-Russia ties. Bilateral trade stood at nearly $60 billion in India’s 2026 fiscal year, with both countries aiming to take that figure to $100 billion by the end of the decade.