'Evil Losers': Trump Calls Iran 10-Point Peace Plan a Hoax, Blames US Media For Spreading 'FAKE' News

New Delhi: Donald J. Trump has strongly criticised major American media outlets, accusing them of spreading “fake” information about a purported 10-point plan linked to ongoing negotiations with Iran.

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that reports by The New York Times and CNN about a “ten-point plan” were entirely fabricated. He alleged that the reports were designed to undermine those involved in the peace process.

“The Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN each reported a totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN… All ten points were a made up HOAX,” Trump wrote, according to multiple reports.

The remarks come at a time when diplomatic efforts are underway following a fragile ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and Israel, with negotiations expected to take place in Islamabad.

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Conflicting Narratives Over ‘10-Point Plan’

The controversy stems from circulating claims about a proposed Iranian framework for peace, which some media reports suggested included key terms of negotiation. However, Trump dismissed these accounts, insisting that no such plan at least in the form reported was part of official discussions.

According to reports, confusion intensified after details attributed to Iranian sources began appearing across media platforms, creating differing interpretations of what forms the basis of the ongoing talks.

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Trump has also previously warned about “fraudulent” or unauthorised information being circulated regarding negotiations, stressing that only officially sanctioned terms would guide discussions.

Tensions Persist Despite Ceasefire

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where a temporary ceasefire has struggled to hold. Disagreements over the scope of the truce—including whether it covers regions like Lebanon have further complicated diplomatic efforts.

While earlier reports suggested that Iran had floated a multi-point proposal as a potential basis for negotiations, Trump’s latest statement signals a clear rejection of media narratives around such plans.