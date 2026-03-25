Ex-Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Back Under House Arrest

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre ​de Moraes decided on Tuesday to ‌place former President Jair Bolsonaro back under house arrest on health grounds, a court decision showed.

Bolsonaro, ​71, has been serving a 27-year prison sentence ​since November for plotting a coup ⁠after losing the 2022 election to President ​Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In the decision, Moraes ​said the house arrest is going to last for an initial period of 90 days.

"After this period, ​the presence of the requirements necessary ​for maintaining humanitarian house arrest will be reassessed, including ‌a ⁠medical examination if needed," the justice wrote.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the right-wing leader, who governed from 2019 to 2022, had long sought Moraes' permission for ​him to ​serve his ⁠sentence under "humanitarian house arrest," but the justice had previously denied all ​requests.

The reversal comes after Bolsonaro was ​admitted ⁠earlier this month to the intensive care unit of a Brasilia hospital with an ⁠acute ​form of pneumonia. He has been discharged ​from the ICU, a Tuesday medical note showed.