'Head For An Eye': Iran Issues Huge Warning To Trump, Says 'Will Cripple And Drown You In The Gulf' | Image: NCRI, AP

Tehran: Iran’s military adviser Mohsen Rezaei has issued a sharp warning to the United States, saying “final deadlines for saving America are approaching”, while threatening a stronger response if Iran is attacked. His remarks come even as US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington and Tehran have begun “productive talks” to ease tensions.

‘Head For An Eye’

Speaking in a televised interview with Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Rezaei said Iran’s response would go beyond “an eye for an eye”. “If you attack Iran’s infrastructure, our response will no longer be an eye for an eye, but a head for an eye, limbs for an eye. We will paralyse you and sink your ships in the Gulf,” he said.

‘Final Deadline For America’

Rezaei, a former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also claimed that the United States had been drawn into the conflict under the influence of Israel. Calling the war “illegal”, he said it would not end unless sanctions on Iran are lifted, damages are compensated, and guarantees are provided to prevent future attacks.

“The final deadlines for saving America are approaching", he stated, adding that Trump does not have much time left to "rescue the United States from this quagmire".

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He further alleged that the US and Israel have maintained decades of hostility towards Iran, dating back to the Iran-Iraq war, and accused them of continuing efforts to weaken the country.

From Trump's 48-Day Ultimatum To 5-Day Pause

On Monday, Trump announced a five-day pause on attacks on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, adding that USA has been engaged in “very good and productive” talks with Iran for the past two days.

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In a post on his Truth Social account on Monday, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east."

Trump's Truth Social post

He added, "Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Notably, Trump's announcement for the five-day pause on strikes came a day after he issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post made on Saturday, Trump had warned that if Iran doesn't fully open the strait within 48 hours, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants.

Iran Rejects Talks With Trump

Following Trump's claim of “productive” talks with Tehran, Iranian officials strongly denied any such negotiations. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the claim as “fake news”, saying no talks have been held and accusing the US of attempting to influence oil and financial markets.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said, “The battle continues… and another defeat for the devil. Trump and the United States have once again been defeated."

Iran also reiterated that its position on the Strait of Hormuz remains unchanged. “The Strait will remain closed to those attacking Iran,” officials said, adding that it will not return to pre-war conditions as long as “psychological warfare continues”.

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”