Ex-Civil Servants Allege Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Charged Taxpayers for Massages During Tenure as Envoy

London: New allegations from retired civil servants suggest that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor charged taxpayers for "massage services" and excessive travel costs during his decade-long tenure as the UK’s special trade representative.

The claims, emerge as the former prince faces an ongoing police investigation. While the Department for Business and Trade has not challenged the specific allegations regarding expenses between 2001 and 2011, a spokesperson pointed to the current legal proceedings, according to reports.

Last Thursday, Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though no charges have been filed.

"Like it Wasn’t Real Money"

According to reports, two former civil servants, who requested anonymity but provided evidence of their senior roles within the former UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) department, described a culture of "deference" and a lack of financial oversight regarding Andrew’s overseas trips.

Advertisement

One official, who oversaw finances at the time, said he had "absolutely no doubt" about the authenticity of the claims, citing a pattern of lavish spending on flights and hotel rooms for a rotating entourage.

"I couldn't believe it… it was like it wasn't real money, they weren't spending any of their own money," the official told a news outlet, noting that costs were often buried in various budgets to avoid detection.

Advertisement

Another whistleblower recalled refusing a specific claim for "massage services" following a trip to the Middle East, only to be overruled by senior staff. He expressed regret that the behavior wasn't flagged sooner: "I can't say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong."

A "Liability" to UK Trade

While Andrew’s role was technically unpaid, he received significant taxpayer support for logistics, as per the reports. However, some staff members suggest his presence was often counterproductive to British interests.

One retired senior official described the former prince as a "liability" who frequently went off-script or acted rudely toward foreign dignitaries. The official admitted to creating excuses to delay Andrew’s visits to sensitive regions to avoid diplomatic fallout.

Calls for Accountability

The revelations have sparked a political push for transparency. The Liberal Democrats are reportedly preparing for a House of Commons debate, and former minister Tom Tugendhat has called for a formal inquiry led by a panel of MPs and judges.

Efforts to uncover the full extent of the spending have been stymied by the sheer volume of data. Biographer Andrew Lownie, who is updating his book Entitled, had Freedom of Information requests rejected after the government claimed reviewing just one year of digital files--totaling nearly 2,000 documents--would be too time-consuming.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding his business associations or his conduct as trade envoy. While the behavior described by whistleblowers is not currently labeled as unlawful, the Business and Trade Committee is expected to meet later this week to discuss new accountability measures for future trade representatives.

Australian PM Albanese Supports Removal of Andrew

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would back plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the British throne in a letter he sent to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

Last week, a UK official said the British government was considering legislation to ensure that Mountbatten-Windsor, currently eighth in line to the throne, could never be king following his arrest as part of a police investigation into his ties to disgraced U.S. financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles, who last year stripped his brother of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, is not only the monarch and head of state in Britain, but also in Australia and 13 other countries.

Any changes to the succession to the throne have to be approved not just in Britain but also in the other realms.