×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Ex-Drug Sniffer Labrador Fired for Being 'Too Playful' Becomes Taiwan Earthquake Hero

Playful Labrador fired for distractions finds calling in Taiwan earthquake rescue.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
From Fired To Hero: Ex-Sniffer Dog Becomes Hero In Taiwan Earthquake
From Fired To Hero: Ex-Sniffer Dog Becomes Hero In Taiwan Earthquake | Image:Instagram: weratedogs
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Labrador dog named Roger, who was trained as a drug-sniffing K9 and was fired for being ‘too playful’ in his job, has made a comeback as a hero in the Taiwan earthquake rescue operation. According to the team, the dog went to the most difficult and treacherous areas around the epicentre to help the needy humans. 

A page on Instagram dedicated to dogs named We Rate Dogs shared a detailed post about Roger, who worked as a saviour in the Taiwan earthquake rescue operation. 

Advertisement

The page wrote, “This is Roger. He specialises in search and rescue in Kaohsiung City in Taiwan. He was originally trained as a drug-sniffing dog as a puppy (frame 6), but he got fired from that role because he kept getting distracted by anyone who would show him attention. That led to his switch to search-and-rescue missions. Taiwan suffered an earthquake last week that was their strongest in 25 years, but they’re receiving praise for their preparedness and quick response, Roger included. Roger’s alerts in the treacherous area around the epicentre allowed the team to locate three bodies, including one just five minutes after arriving.” 

Further, they wrote, “He has won the hearts of everybody, not only for being a symbol of hope, but for his boisterous nature. He lunged at a reporter’s microphone during a press conference (frame 4) and quickly destroyed a toy given to him by the mayor (frame 5). The 8-year-old labrador will retire from service soon, with so much to be proud of.”

They also described how he was transferred to the search-and-rescue missions from being a drug-sniffing dog because he was too playful and could be distracted by anything easily.

Advertisement

After being shared, this post has gotten more than 1 lakh votes and 547 comments.

People’s Reaction In The Comments:

People in the comments section also praised Roger's heroics. 

One user said, “Not all heroes wear capes… some are just cutie patooties who lunge at microphones.”

Advertisement

A second one said, “Bro wasn't born to be a cop, he was born to be a hero.”

“He didn’t get fired, he got a promotion! Way to go Roger!,” said another one. 

Advertisement

A user said, “Roger is an expert in search and rescue, but also an expert in the importance of work life balance, making always time for play whether microphone or actual dog toy.”

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP

BJP's 370 Target

a minute ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

2 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

2 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

2 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

11 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

11 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

14 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

19 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

25 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

44 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

44 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo