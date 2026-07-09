EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Aussie PM Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi for Acting in India's Best Interests, Calls for Free & Fair Indo-Pacific Theatre Amid China Threat

Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and expressed strong optimism about the deepening partnership between India and Australia. Morrison, who recently met PM Modi in India, reflected warmly on their decade-long engagement.

“It was very nice to see PM Modi again,” Morrison said. “It’s great to see that the relation we built continues to go on and on,” he said.

He highlighted the personal rapport between the two leaders, noting shared interests beyond geopolitics. “We both like cricket, Indian food, he has a good sense of humour which I personally enjoy,” Morrison added, while emphasising that “PM Modi also builds relations keeping India’s best interests in mind.”

Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific

Morrison underscored the strong strategic alignment between the two democracies. “We had a shared understanding of the Indo-Pacific. We both understand the shifts happening in the geopolitics,” he stated. He stressed the need for a rules-based order in the region, saying, “We need to have free and fair Indo-Pacific theatre and for that we must have safe and secure Indian Ocean.”

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The former Australian leader lauded initiatives like the Quad for fostering multilateral cooperation. “We want to create diversity of partnership in the Indian Ocean region, Quad aims for multilateralism,” he said. Both nations, as Quad members, view the grouping as pivotal in promoting resilience through varied collaborations.

Addressing Regional Challenges & Defence Ties

Morrison acknowledged common concerns over coercive tactics in the region, pointing to “bullying, intimidation, threats, sanctions” as challenges faced by both countries. He commended ongoing efforts to strengthen defence cooperation, noting, “From Australian point of view we need to focus more on defence cooperation. That’s exactly what PM Modi and Australian PM did.”

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He described the broader geopolitical shift, observing that power dynamics have moved from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific -- a change that has not been fully digested by North Atlantic powers. Morrison also lauded India’s growing maritime role, stating that India can play a significant part through initiatives like the Indian Asian Maritime Corridor, which accommodates global traffic and is hard to ignore.

Economic Pragmatism & Balanced Partnerships

On the economic front, Morrison advocated separating trade from security considerations amid US policy shifts under President Donald Trump. “I think it’s judicious to separate the trade track from the security,” he said, while understanding America’s push for reindustrialisation to maintain supremacy.

He supported diversified investments in the region, noting their positive impact. “The investment in countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the region lifts each country which is the objective. USA doesn’t want to restrict China’s investment but need to be balanced,” Morrison explained. He added, “We want free Indo-Pacific, USA wants to deny China’s hegemony… I think America’s interest is of denial, denial of China’s hegemony.”

Morrison emphasised that countries benefit from balanced partnerships that avoid over-dependence, while calling for greater appreciation of the Indian Ocean’s strategic importance from Australia’s perspective.

A Maturing Strategic Partnership