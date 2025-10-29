President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in India’s top-of-the-line 4.5 generation fighter jet Rafale today at the Ambala airbase of the Indian Air Force. After finishing her sortie, the President stopped to pose with IAF officers, including Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, both women exuding pride and confidence.

It is the same Shivangi Singh that Pakistan had made bold claims about being in their custody post Operation Sindoor. The visuals from the Presidential sortie not only reassert her complete faith in the Indian armed forces but also expose the fake news and misinformation campaign carried out by Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Who is IAF pilot Shivangi Singh?

Shivani Singh created history by becoming the first female fighter jet pilot to fly the Rafale jet. Before this, she served with merit in the Golden Arrows Squadron at Ambala. Her participation was crucial in Operation Sindoor, an effort where the Indian Air Force effectively dealt with aerial provocations by Pakistan.

Pakistan’s false claims

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, several pro-Pakistan accounts on social media started spreading the news that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was captured in action and was in the custody of Pakistani authorities. They post read, "Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured.

Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan. This claim is FAKE!."

Soon after, the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) fact-checked the false narrative from their official X account.