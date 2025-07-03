Explained: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’- $3.3 Trillion In Tax Cuts, Healthcare Shocks & GOP Turmoil

While the Senate passed the bill by the narrowest of margins—with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote—it now faces a turbulent path in the House of Representatives.

With deep tax cuts, sweeping changes to Medicaid and food assistance, and a $5 trillion debt ceiling hike, the bill is as controversial as it is comprehensive. Supporters argue it’s a bold return to Trump’s economic vision, while critics—across party lines—warn of its long-term fiscal and humanitarian fallout.



GOP Fractures Threaten House Passage

House Republican leaders are scrambling to gather enough votes to pass the bill before July 4—a deadline imposed by Trump himself. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) has floated Wednesday as the likely day for a final vote.



But the House floor remains divided, with Democrats united in opposition and a growing number of Republicans expressing concern over the bill’s ballooning deficit and cuts to social programs.



Five House Republicans—Thomas Massie (KY), Keith Self (TX), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Andrew Clyde (GA), and Victoria Spartz (IN)—have voted against a procedural motion needed to advance the bill to debate. With all Democrats opposed, Republicans cannot afford more than three defections.



“Morally and fiscally bankrupt,” said Rep. Keith Self, slamming the bill on the House floor earlier Wednesday.



Eight more Republican lawmakers—many with prior objections to increased deficit spending—have not yet voted. Speaker Johnson has been seen huddling with them near the chamber in an effort to salvage the bill’s chances.



Key Provisions in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”



Permanent Extension of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts

At the heart of the bill lies Trump’s bid to lock in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which slashed corporate and personal tax rates.



Though the law was pitched as a growth stimulant, critics argue it disproportionately benefited the wealthy. Provisions of that law are set to expire in December, but the current budget bill seeks to make them permanent. It also proposes increasing the standard deduction by $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for married couples through 2028.



Targeted Social Security Tax Relief

While Trump campaigned on eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits, the bill falls short of full repeal. Instead, it offers a $4,000 deduction for individuals aged 65 and older between 2025 and 2028. Senate Republicans went further, approving a $6,000 deduction for older Americans earning less than $75,000 annually.



Read More - Explained: Why Foxconn Pulled Chinese Engineers From India



Historic Overhaul of Medicaid

The bill proposes some of the most aggressive changes to Medicaid in decades. A new work requirement mandates that childless, able-bodied adults must work at least 80 hours a month starting December 2026 to qualify for Medicaid. Re-enrollment would occur every six months instead of annually, with additional documentation for income and residency.

The Senate version goes even further, requiring able-bodied adults with children aged 15 and up to also meet the 80-hour threshold.



According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), these changes could lead to 12 million Americans losing their health coverage over the next decade.

To offset backlash from rural Republican lawmakers, the Senate added a $50 billion rural hospital fund and delayed cuts to provider taxes until 2032. Still, the political risks remain high.

“This isn’t just reckless—it’s fiscally criminal,” said Rep. Keith Self, pointing to the Senate’s proposed $1 trillion in new deficit spending.



SNAP (Food Stamps) Reforms

Reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), used by over 40 million Americans, also feature prominently. States with error payment rates above 6% would be required to cover up to 15% of SNAP costs by 2028, ending the program’s fully federal-funded status. Work requirements would be imposed on able-bodied adults without dependents, echoing the Medicaid approach. Democrats have fiercely opposed the move. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the bill a “reckless, regressive and reprehensible GOP tax scam.”

