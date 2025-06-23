Explained: Why US Bases in Iraq and Syria Could Be Iran’s Next Targets Amid Escalating Conflict

Why US Bases in Iraq and Syria Could Be Iran’s Next Targets? | Image: Republic

Tensions between the United States and Iran have surged to new heights after US military forces joined Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan last week.

Tehran has responded by warning of “severe consequences,” identifying every American civilian and military presence in the region as potential targets.

Hardline officials are calling for missile strikes on US naval bases in Bahrain and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while US intelligence now warns that Iran could mobilize proxy groups across Iraq and Syria for swift retaliation.

Why US Bases in Iraq and Syria Could Be Iran’s Next Targets?

US bases in Iraq and Syria are strategically vulnerable and symbolically potent targets for Iran as it considers how to respond to the recent American-Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities.

With roughly 2,500 US troops stationed in Iraq and fewer than 1,000 in Syria, these positions are within range of Iranian missiles and proxy forces. Iran has a history of leveraging its allied militias in both countries to strike American interests with plausible deniability.

Previous attacks like the 2020 missile barrage following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, and the wave of drone and rocket strikes in late 2023 demonstrate a clear pattern. Retaliating through these channels allows Iran to avoid direct confrontation while still projecting strength.

What are the main US military bases in the Middle East?

Bahrain: Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. This fleet oversees operations in key waters like the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. It plays an important role in keeping sea routes secure.

Qatar: Al Udeid Air Base is located in the desert near Doha and is one of the largest US military bases in the Middle East. It covers 24 hectares and hosts around 10,000 American troops. It serves as the main forward base for US Central Command, which oversees military operations across a wide region from Egypt to Kazakhstan.

Kuwait: The US has several large bases in Kuwait. Camp Arifjan is the main headquarters for U.S. Army operations in the region. Ali Al Salem Air Base, known as "The Rock" because of its remote location, is about 40 kilometers from Iraq. Camp Buehring was set up during the 2003 Iraq War and is used to prepare US troops going into Iraq and Syria.

United Arab Emirates: Al Dhafra Air Base is located just south of Abu Dhabi and is shared with the UAE military. It is a key air base used by the US for missions against ISIS and for surveillance across the region. The Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, while not an official military base, is the US Navy’s busiest port in the Middle East and often hosts aircraft carriers and other warships.

Iraq: The US military still operates out of Ain Al Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. This base helps support Iraqi forces and NATO missions. It was targeted by Iranian missiles in 2020 after the US killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Saudi Arabia: About 2,300 US troops are currently stationed in Saudi Arabia. They work with the Saudi military to provide air and missile defense. Some of these troops are based at Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts systems like Patriot missiles and the advanced THAAD defense system.

Jordan: In Jordan, the US operates from Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Azraq, about 100 kilometers northeast of Amman. This base is home to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing and is used for operations across the Levant (the eastern Mediterranean region).

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. About 20% of global oil passes through it daily. Iran has previously threatened to close or disrupt the Strait in times of tension.