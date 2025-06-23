Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Satellite Images Reveal Iran’s 'Logistic Shuffle' Before US Strikes: What Was Tehran Hiding?

Updated 23 June 2025 at 11:32 IST

Satellite Images Reveal Iran’s 'Logistic Shuffle' Before US Strikes: What Was Tehran Hiding?

Satellite images showed that Iran may have moved nuclear material from the Fordow site ahead of the US strikes,

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Satellite Images of the Fordow site, Iran.
Satellite Images of the Fordow site, Iran. | Image: X

Teheran: Recent satellite images have shown some notable changes at Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility, leading to speculation that Tehran might have relocated enriched uranium from the site just before the recent US airstrike. Military analysts reviewed high-resolution satellite data, revealing unusual activity at the Fordow site just days prior to the U.S. launching precision strikes aimed at key Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. 

Before the strike, satellite images captured a surge in vehicle and container movement in and out of the compound. Experts analysed that post-strike images show visible structural damage to the facility, indicating a direct hit but notably without any secondary explosions, which might have occurred if nuclear material had still been on-site. 

More updates to follow. 

Also Read: Trump Hails US 'Monumental Obliteration' of Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Calls It a 'Bullseye Strike'

Published 23 June 2025 at 11:04 IST