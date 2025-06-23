Satellite Images Reveal Iran’s 'Logistic Shuffle' Before US Strikes: What Was Tehran Hiding?

Updated 23 June 2025 at 11:32 IST
Teheran: Recent satellite images have shown some notable changes at Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility, leading to speculation that Tehran might have relocated enriched uranium from the site just before the recent US airstrike. Military analysts reviewed high-resolution satellite data, revealing unusual activity at the Fordow site just days prior to the U.S. launching precision strikes aimed at key Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.
Before the strike, satellite images captured a surge in vehicle and container movement in and out of the compound. Experts analysed that post-strike images show visible structural damage to the facility, indicating a direct hit but notably without any secondary explosions, which might have occurred if nuclear material had still been on-site.
