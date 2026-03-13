Explosion Caught On Live TV During Iranian Judiciary Chief's Interview At Quds March

Explosion Caught On Live TV As Iranian Judiciary Chief Gives Interview At Quads March | Image: X

Tehran: An explosion was captured live on TV as Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i was giving interview at the pro-establishment Quds Day March in Tehran on Friday.

A video of the incident showed the jurist giving interview to reporters surrounded by a massive crowd. As he was speaking, an explosion took place at a nearby location, leaving people around him shaken. However, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i continued giving the interview, without flinching.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i is the former Intelligence Minsiter of Iran.

Israel-Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”

The war has entered its 14th day today (March 13).