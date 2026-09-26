Jaishankar Condemns Cross-Border State-Sponsored Terrorism at UNGA, Blasts Shehbaz Sharif for Misrepresenting Facts

New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday strongly condemned state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism as a direct threat to the global order while addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored with cross-border purpose makes it a direct affront to the global order. Government indulging in such practices must be held accountable,” Jaishankar said.

He stressed the need for an undiluted zero-tolerance approach, particularly on the financial networks that sustain terrorism.

“There must be no dilution in our zero tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and countered,” he added.

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In a sharp response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address a day earlier, Jaishankar accused him of distorting facts before the world body.

“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand,” he said.

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Reaffirming India’s stance, the External Affairs Minister declared that New Delhi would continue to exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism.