'Extremely Worried': Imran Khan's Family Raises Concern Over Reports of Medical Board Being Set Up for Ex-PM

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI said Imran Khan is being secretly transferred from jail to a hospital, alleging violations of his rights and asserting it jeopardizes his life. The party claimed the 73-year-old leader's family was uninformed about a reported shift, urging prompt medical treatment and insisting on personal physicians and a family member's presence.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned in Pakistan, will receive treatment for an eye condition at a specialized facility after the Supreme Court ordered a medical evaluation. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that leading eye specialists will examine Khan, who has experienced partial vision loss since January.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is deeply concerned about reports suggesting a plan to secretly move Imran Khan to a hospital without informing his family. This action violates fundamental human rights and legal protocols, as jail rules mandate notifying family and doctors before any medical procedures, PTI said in a statement.

The controversy erupted over the medical treatment of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, after his sister Aleema Khanum publicly rejected the government’s decision to constitute a medical board and reportedly shift him to Al‑Shifa Eye Hospital for treatment.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, Aleema said the family would not accept any medical examination, treatment, or diagnostic report conducted without the presence and approval of Khan’s personal doctors and family members. She asserted that the government-appointed board lacks credibility and warned that any findings produced under its supervision would be unacceptable to the family.

Her remarks come amid reports that authorities are considering transferring the jailed leader to a specialised eye facility following concerns about his health. Government officials have indicated that a medical panel is being set up to oversee his treatment, calling the move necessary and lawful. However, Khan’s family has questioned why officials are allegedly refusing to allow doctors recommended by his personal medical team to participate or supervise the process.

Aleema further asked why authorities were resisting the presence of family members during examinations, suggesting the reluctance had raised serious suspicions. “Why such fierce resistance? Are they hiding something?” she wrote, reflecting growing distrust between Khan’s relatives and the state.

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek‑e‑Insaf have echoed these concerns, claiming transparency can only be ensured if Khan’s own physicians are involved and medical decisions are not controlled solely by government-selected specialists.