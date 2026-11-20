Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s legal counsel has sent a follow-up communication to the Bangladesh High Commission here, enclosing a signed letter of authorisation in a renewed bid to secure a fresh passport and National Identity Card (NID) for the ousted leader.

In a letter dated November 19 to the diplomatic mission, Steven Powles KC of London-based Matrix Chambers sought a status update on the initial application filed on November 9. Referring to media reports indicating that the High Commission had acknowledged receiving the plea while seeking verification of his legal representation, Powles submitted the formal consent.

“I accordingly attach to this letter a signed authorisation to act on her behalf,” Powles stated in the communication, adding, “We look forward to your reply as a matter of urgency.”

The enclosed authorisation note, dated November 9 and carrying Hasina’s signature, formally empowers Powles to pursue the issuance of a new passport and NID on her behalf. The document lists her as a Bangladeshi citizen currently staying in India, with her birthplace recorded as Tungipara and date of birth as September 28, 1947.

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This fresh correspondence follows an earlier dismissal of the plea by authorities in Dhaka. Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir, had ruled out granting travel documents, asserting that the nation does not issue passports to “a terrorist” or “fugitive criminal”. Instead, Kabir demanded her extradition under the bilateral treaty in force with India, with Dhaka maintaining that her return must be routed through formal extradition channels rather than routine travel.

Hasina, who governed Bangladesh for over 15 years, arrived in India on August 5, 2024, following widespread public demonstrations that toppled her administration. Subsequently, in November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal handed her a death sentence in absentia after convicting her of crimes against humanity over the handling of the protests, a verdict Hasina has dismissed as illegitimate and politically driven.

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Earlier reports indicated that the previous interim setup in Dhaka had cancelled her existing passport and NID. Over the past few weeks, the former premier has reiterated her resolve to travel back to Bangladesh in December, stating she is ready to confront any ensuing risks.