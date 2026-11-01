'Face the Reality': Israeli President Urges Parties to 'Find Creative Solutions' Amid Electoral Stalemate

Tel Aviv, Israel: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday urged all party leaders to accept the election results and “find creative solutions to prevent another election”, as none of the blocs has a clear majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Addressing the state memorial ceremony for Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, Herzog said that the leaders should “stop climbing up trees and face the reality” of the election results.

According to the Times of Israel, he said, “This coming Wednesday, I will receive the official election results from the Central Elections Committee chairman… Justice Noam Solberg.”

“Afterwards, I will begin consultations at the President’s Residence. The President’s Residence will be wide open to all factions and parties,” he added.

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The final certified electoral outcomes are slated for formal submission to the Israeli President on November 4, following comprehensive audits for potential discrepancies. The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10.

As per the Times of Israel, he suggested parties “find creative solutions to prevent another election. As we all know, during an election campaign, naturally and predictably, candidates climb high up into the trees.”

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“But the elections are over, the election results are an established fact — they are reality. And this is the time to tell all the leaders: stop climbing the trees and face reality. This week at the President’s Residence, we will try to put up ladders, to enable the leaders to face reality, in a measured and careful manner,” he said.

Tuesday's ballot yielded 67 seats for the opposition, against 53 for the incumbent coalition. However, this total divides into 48 seats held by Zionist factions and 19 secured by Arab non-Zionist parties, presenting a persistent strategic hurdle for anti-Netanyahu leaders.

On Saturday, Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the opposition Yashar party in Israel, vowed to swiftly exercise the new Knesset’s parliamentary majority, proclaiming that the electorate voted decisively against the administration led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eisenkot reiterated his goal of establishing a comprehensive "Zionist and statesmanlike government", noting that any parliamentarian prepared to endorse his foundational terms "is a potential partner", whilst emphasising the necessity for an extraordinary endeavour to forestall another election and prevent yet another protracted political impasse.

Meanwhile, the Arab non-Zionist parties, Joint List and Ra'am, are likely to recommend Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister during consultations with President Herzog, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing that a senior Joint List official told the news outlet, Walla.