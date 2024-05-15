Facebook, Instagram Down For Thousands of Users Globally

Meta platforms including Instagram and Facebook are currently experiencing international outages, Internet monitoring group NetBlocks stated on X. | Image:Pixabay

New Delhi: Facebook and Instagram, were down for thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday. Outage tracking website Downdetector showed that more than 18,000 users reported difficulties accessing the Instagram app. Among these reports, 59% of users encountered problems with the app itself, 34% experienced server connection issues, and 7% had trouble logging in.

“Meta platforms including Instagram and Facebook are currently experiencing international outages; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #InstagramDown #FacebookDown”, Internet monitoring group NetBlocks stated on X.

Taking to Twitter, several users vented out their frustration, complaining about slow loading times or complete unresponsiveness on their favourite platforms. Soon the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown gained traction as users sought information and shared their exasperation.

This wasn't the first time such issues had arisen, with these periodic disruptions becoming an all-too-familiar annoyance. Nevertheless, after a period of inconvenience, both platforms eventually recovered.

In March, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, grappled with a widespread global outage. Andy Stone, Meta's Communications Director, stepped in to acknowledge the technical difficulties and extend apologies for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.