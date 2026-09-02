Zoom Out Exposes Shehbaz: Fake SCO Superstar In Cropped Pic, Forgotten Bystander In Full Frame Shows Bankrupt Pakistan's Isolation

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attempt to project himself as a central figure at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek has come under scrutiny after his office shared a cropped version of the leaders’ group photograph-removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders from the frame.

The photograph posted by the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office gave the impression that Sharif occupied a prominent, almost central position among the leaders at the summit. However, the original photograph tells a markedly different story.

The full SCO family photograph shows Sharif standing towards the right side of the frame, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the leaders in the wider group. The Indian PMO shared the complete photograph, allowing the actual positioning of the leaders to be seen.

The Pakistan PMO’s edited version cropped out PM Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, among others, effectively shifting the visual focus towards Sharif. The contrast has turned a routine summit photograph into a diplomatic optics controversy.

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What Pakistan Showed vs What the Full Picture Shows

Pakistan’s version: Sharif appears prominently in the middle of a tightly framed photograph, with several major leaders outside the frame.

The original frame: Sharif is positioned fourth from the right, while the photograph includes the wider gathering of SCO leaders, including Modi. The full image makes clear that Sharif was not positioned at the centre of the group.

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The altered photograph therefore did not change where Sharif actually stood at the summit-it changed what viewers were allowed to see.

The episode also gained significance because of the striking visuals involving Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi-Putin-Xi Moment Steals Spotlight

During the family photograph, Modi, Putin and Xi were captured sharing a brief but striking moment of camaraderie. The three leaders were seen smiling and holding hands as they formed a chain for the official photograph.

The Kremlin pool described the moment as reflecting “Strategic alignment: Russia-India-China”, making the interaction one of the most prominent visual moments to emerge from the summit.

Modi had also held meetings and interactions with Putin and Xi on the sidelines of the summit. The visuals of the three leaders together inevitably drew attention away from Sharif, who was not part of that interaction.

Sharif’s Putin Moment: The Other Viral Visual

Another set of visuals from the summit further complicated the attempt to project Sharif as being at the heart of the diplomatic action.

As Putin moved away from the podium following the leaders’ interaction, Sharif was seen approaching him and appearing to stop him by holding his hand before beginning a conversation. The moment occurred shortly after Modi had exchanged words with Putin and Xi ahead of the group photograph.

The sequence was widely noticed because it contrasted sharply with the Modi-Putin-Xi interaction that had just taken place.

Rather than Sharif being visibly at the centre of the major diplomatic interaction, the available footage showed him approaching Putin after the Russian leader had moved away from the podium.

Cropped To Centre Stage, Sidelined In Reality

The SCO Summit in Bishkek offered a striking contrast in diplomatic optics: while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen sharing the spotlight with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared visibly sidelined.

The visuals from the summit show PM Modi, President Putin and Xi engaging closely ahead of the family photograph, with the three leaders exchanging smiles and holding hands during the photo-op. Sharif, meanwhile, was noticeably outside this high-profile interaction.

PM Modi was seen interacting with Putin and Xi, while Sharif was positioned separately during the group-photo proceedings. PM Modi briefly exchanged words with Xi and Putin before the photograph, while Sharif approached Putin moments later.

The contrast became even more telling in the moments after the interaction. As Putin moved away, Sharif was seen approaching the Russian President and appearing to stop him by holding his hand before speaking to him.

The episode has therefore become a classic case of diplomatic optics versus reality. The crop may have put Sharif in the spotlight-but the full picture showed who actually commanded attention at the SCO Summit.

Pakistan may have cropped the picture to put Shehbaz Sharif centre stage. But the full frame showed the reality: PM Modi was at the heart of the headline diplomatic moment, while Sharif was visibly sidelined.

The Bigger Diplomatic Picture

The episode comes against the backdrop of continued India-Pakistan tensions and a visible lack of warmth between Modi and Sharif at SCO gatherings.

The latest Bishkek visuals showed Modi engaged with Putin and Xi, while Sharif remained outside that interaction. The episode also echoes earlier SCO optics in which PM Modi and Sharif maintained considerable physical distance during formal summit photographs.