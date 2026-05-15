‘Fake News Guys Like You Write Incorrectly’: Trump Slams Reporter Over Question on US Military Action in Iran

President Donald Trump engaged in a fiery confrontation with a reporter on Friday, strongly defending the outcome of U.S. military operations against Iran and accusing the media of misrepresenting the results.

During the exchange, Trump pushed back against questions about the effectiveness of the campaign, insisting the United States achieved a decisive win that crippled key Iranian capabilities.

"I had a total military victory," Trump stated.

"But the fake news guys like you write incorrectly. You're a fake guy. And guys like you write about it incorrectly. We had a total military victory. We knocked out their entire navy. We knocked out their entire Air Force," he said.

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The president elaborated on the strikes' impact, claiming U.S. forces destroyed Iran's naval assets, air capabilities, anti-aircraft systems, radar infrastructure, and significant portions of its missile manufacturing and leadership structures. He described Iran's remaining forces as disorganized and weakened.

The testy exchange highlights ongoing discussions over the scope and long-term implications of the U.S. military action in Iran. While Trump portrayed the operation as a complete success, critics and some observers have pointed to persistent regional tensions, including disruptions in key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz.

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Fox News captured the moment in a video posted to X, showing the president speaking directly to reporters while traveling aboard the presidential aircraft. The clip has sparked widespread discussion online, with supporters praising Trump's unfiltered defence of U.S. achievements and detractors questioning the full picture of Iran's remaining capacities.