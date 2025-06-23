'Fake News': PIB Dismisses Claims of US Using Indian Airspace To Launch Strikes On Iran's Nuclear Sites In Operation Midnight Hammer

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India has dismissed claims of United States using Indian airspace to launch its aircrafts against Iran in Operation Midnight Hammer.

The PIB has called out some social media users publicly for spreading misinformation and also shared the link of a video clip that explained the route used by the US to carry out the operation.

In a post on its X handle, PIB Fact Check, the PIB has shared screenshots from some user accounts that claimed that the US forces used Indian airspace to strike Iran's nuclear sites and stated, "Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation. This claim is fake. Indian Airspace was not used by the United States during Operation."

In their social media posts, some users have questioned the "quiet complicity" of New Delhi assuming Indian support for US forces in the execution of the strikes against Iran.

But, with the PIB now debunking all these claims, it is confirmed that India had no hand in the US military operations.

The PIB also shared the video clip of the press briefing of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US General Dan Caine where he gave complete details of the US operation against Iran including the airspaces used to target nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic.

While holding a press briefing at the Pentagon, General Caine presented a detailed map and timeline of the operation, which showed that none of the US aircraft entered the Indian airspace.

Earlier, speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned Tehran of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.