'False-Flag Operations': Iran Rejects Claims Linked to Flydubai Stabbing Incident, Accuses Israel of Fabricating Evidence

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday dismissed recent accusations against Iran in connection with the FlyDubai pilot stabbing incident, describing them as part of a familiar pattern of false-flag operations and fabricated evidence.

“This is merely a reminder of an experience that the world has witnessed for itself over the past seven months,” Baqaei said. He urged that the latest claims be viewed “in light of the Zionist regime’s and some European countries’ history of using false-flag operations.”

Baqaei stated that Iran is being accused “solely on the basis of fabricated evidence.” He alleged that the Israeli regime and its European supporters “appear to be seeking to divert attention from the situation in Gaza as well as their own aggression against Iran, while creating the impression that Iran poses a threat to the world.”

“This is a worn-out tactic,” the spokesperson added.

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