'False Narratives,' 'Desperate Diversionary Ploys': MEA Rejects Pak's Allegations on Suicide Bombing Outside Islamabad District Court

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed the allegations levelled by Pakistan against India following a suicide bombing outside the Islamabad District Court, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people and injured several others.

In a statement, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country."

Jaiswal further said that the international community will not fall prey to Pakistan's desperate attempts to mislead people.

"The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan’s desperate diversionary ploys," he said.

Pakistan's Allegations Against India

Although the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the bombing, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed India for the attack.

Sharif called the perpetrators “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies.”

The Pakistan Prime Minister alleged that “these attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan,” according to reports.

About the Suicide Bombing in Islamabad

At least twelve people were killed and 27 others injured on Tuesday in a suicide blast outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad's G-11 area, according to Dawn.

The explosion took place amid several high-profile events being hosted in the capital, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference, the 6th Margalla Dialogue, and a cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Dawn quoted a senior Islamabad police official confirming the initial death toll. Later, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed reporters outside the court, stating that a "suicide blast" had occurred at 12:39 pm.

Confirming the casualties, the minister said that the injured were receiving medical treatment and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation.

"The attacker stood outside the court for around 12 minutes. He first attempted to go inside the court, but then targeted the police vehicle after he was unable to do so," Naqvi said.

He added that an investigation was underway, with identifying the attacker being a top priority.

"I assure you we will identify him in the next few hours," he said, adding that authorities were linking the blast to other developments in the capital.

"In the coming hours or day, we will be very clear about it. We are not taking this blast as a normal blast because today's blast is taking place in Islamabad, on this occasion, at this time, and it conveys a lot of messages," he said.