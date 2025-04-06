‘Ruined My Life’: Man Falsely Accused Of Plotting To Kill Trump Files $100 Million Lawsuit

Washington: Vem Miller, a man once accused of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump , has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, claiming the false allegations have ruined his life, led to death threats, and left him “less datable.”

Miller, who was arrested near a Trump rally in California’s Coachella Valley last October, said the sheriff’s public comments suggesting he was “probably” an assassin turned his world upside down. “I went through a very messy divorce. There was a lot of tension and little contact with my children already. But following the Coachella Valley incident, the little contact I had has now gone away because I was dubbed this 'assassin guy,’” Miller said in a phone interview with Newsweek.

“I categorically dispute every single thing Bianco has said about me,” he told Newsweek. “He was trying to character-assassinate me to gain national prominence for his governor run.”

Despite the serious nature of the initial reports, Miller was never charged with attempting to kill Donald Trump. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing loaded firearms and stated that one of those charges will likely be dropped because the shotgun was not loaded.

A joint statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Secret Service confirmed that Trump “was not in any danger” and that “the incident did not impact protective operations” during the rally.

Why was he arrested?

Miller was taken into custody after deputies found a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle near the site of a Trump rally. Authorities also claimed he had fake press credentials and identification documents, allegations he firmly denies.

Vem Miller, dubbed the “assassin guy” by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, says he was at the October 12 rally purely in his capacity as an investigative journalist. Miller, who runs the America Happens Network—a media outlet he founded in 2007 that produces content critical of mainstream narratives—claims he was transparent with authorities, disclosing his firearms at a checkpoint.

“I categorically dispute every single thing Bianco has said about me,” Miller told Newsweek, denying any possession of fake IDs or intent to harm. “He was trying to character-assassinate me to gain national prominence for his governor run.”

Bianco, a Republican, is currently campaigning for California’s 2026 gubernatorial race.

"Exposing a Dangerous Pattern"