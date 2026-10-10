'Far More Than Necessary to Win': Trump Again Takes Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire in Nobel Prize Claim

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) again cited the India-Pakistan conflict among eight wars he claimed to have settled, asserting that his role in resolving the conflict alone was “far more than necessary to win the Nobel Prize”. In a post on Truth Social criticising the Norwegian Nobel Committee for awarding the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay, Trump reiterated his claim that he deserved the honour for his role in resolving international conflicts.

“I settled 8 Wars, with letters being sent from every President and Prime Minister from the countries that I helped to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and I’m about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine,” Trump said. Referring specifically to India and Pakistan, he added, “ I’m about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine. They’re both happening at breakneck speed but, forget them, it’s the 8 that I’ve already settled, any one of which, in particular, Pakistan and India, would be far more than necessary to win the Nobel Prize.”

Trump listed the eight conflicts as Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas. “In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1,” he said.

Trump also claimed that leaders of the countries involved had sent letters to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in support of his nomination. His remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his support for the US President's Nobel Peace Prize bid.

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“In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Sharif said in a post on X, adding that he hoped Trump's efforts to promote peace would receive recognition. In response to the India-Pakistan ceasefire, New Delhi has consistently disputed Trump's claims while remaining steadfast in rejecting any external mediation.

India has reiterated that the ceasefire understanding during Operation Sindoor was reached only after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart to request a halt in military action. India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year as a decisive, targeted response to destroy terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The anti-terror operation was carried out to dismantle terror bases that were utilised to plan the horrific April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

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Following effective Indian strikes that dismantled key terror launchpads, the operation was paused on May 10 after a formal request from the Pakistani side. Trump's latest remarks came as he criticised the Nobel Committee's decision to honour Pillay, questioning her credentials and claiming that his own record in international diplomacy warranted recognition.