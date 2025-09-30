Far Right German Lawmaker's Former Aide Jailed For China-Linked EU Espionage.

Berlin: According to a German News Agency dpa, the former aide of a German far right lawmaker Maximilian Krah was convicted on Tuesday by The Dresden Higher Regional Court on Charges of spying for China.

A German Citizen, Jian Guo, who was accused of conveying the negotiations and decisions in the EU Parliament between September 2019 and April 2024 to the Chinese Intelligence Services, served in the European Parliament for more than 4 years. He was sent behind the bars for almost five years on allegations of passing on confidential information on German military shipments and Chinese dissidents. — including personal data on AfD leadership and dissidents — to Chinese intelligence while working in Krah’s Brussels office. According to reports he was linked to a woman identified as Yaqi X who was his Associate in executing the spy mission. The court sentenced Yaqi X. to nearly two years in prison, suspended on probation for three years.

The Chinese foreign Ministry issued a statement last year dismissing the spying allegations calling it politically motivated, claiming they were exaggerated to tarnish China’s reputation on the global platform.

These espionage accusations came at a time when Krah was contesting as AfD's lead candidate for the European Parliament intensifying his political trouble and raising raising concerns over party's alleged pro China stance. This was seen as an attempt by the members of the political party to defame Krah and AfD ahead of the elections.

Krah, who previously testified during Guo's trial, denied of having any prior information of his aide's involvement in the spying activities, dpa reported.

Additionally, the espionage case intensified scrutiny after Krah was barred from the 2024 EU elections, following his controversial remarks suggesting that not all members of the Nazi's elite SS unit should be labeled as war criminals.

However, earlier this year Krah's party Alternative for Germany (AfD) finished in the second place after a historic win in the Bundestag helping him earn a seat in the German Parliament during the national election.

Earlier this month, the Germany's parliament lifted Krah's immunity on allegations of having international connection with China and on his involvement in posing a threat to internal security practices through the spying scandal. Lifting his immunity as a lawmaker was a necessary step for authorities to prosecute him. Authorities also searched his home and offices under a court order.

Krah on Tuesday took to social media clearing his stance on the accusation via an X post saying that as a victim of the espionage case, he looked for more clarity via the court's written reasoning in the case, which has yet to be published. He also mentioned that he had significantly tightened security in his office after Jian G.'s arrest.