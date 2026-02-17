Farewell Speech, Familiar Friction: Muhammad Yunus Mentions ‘Seven Sisters’ In Final National Address, Omits India

Dhaka: Outgoing Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has once again stirred a geopolitical debate with India after invoking the “Seven Sisters” of India’s Northeast, an issue that had strained ties between the nations under his 18-month rule, in his farewell address to the nation, just ahead of the formation of a new government following the general elections.

In a 25-minute speech, Yunus said, “Our open sea is not only a geographical boundary, it is an open door to engage with the world economy for Bangladesh. This region along with Nepal, Bhutan and Seven Sisters has great economic potential.”

The reference has raised eyebrows in New Delhi, especially given the timing of the remark. What is likely to further irk New Delhi is that Yunus once again referred to the “Seven Sisters”, which he had first raised during his visit to China last year, without mentioning India.

Yunus underlined that Bangladesh could provide huge economic potential for the northeast region, known as the Seven Sisters, through its "open sea".

Why The ‘Seven Sisters’ Reference Matters

The “Seven Sisters”, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, are strategically crucial to India, sharing international borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and China.

While Yunus framed his comments in economic terms, suggesting a regional growth corridor linking Bangladesh’s maritime access with landlocked neighbours such as Nepal and Bhutan, Indian strategic circles view any external reference to the Northeast as politically sensitive.

The Northeast is connected to the mainland through the narrow Siliguri Corridor, often called the “Chicken’s Neck”, making the region strategically delicate. Over the years, New Delhi has invested heavily in infrastructure, connectivity and security stabilisation in the region.

Context: A Sensitive Phase In Dhaka-Delhi Ties

Yunus’ remarks come at a politically sensitive time. Bangladesh has just concluded its 13th National Parliament election, paving the way for a new government after a turbulent political phase. His interim administration was tasked with overseeing the transition.

India and Bangladesh have shared close ties over the past decade, particularly during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with cooperation spanning security, connectivity, trade and counter-terrorism. India has consistently backed stability in Bangladesh and has been a major development partner.

However, periodic references by Bangladeshi leaders to regional groupings that include India’s Northeast have often been unsuccessful attempts to position Bangladesh as a gateway or strategic pivot for the landlocked northeastern states.

Maritime Push And Regional Economics

Yunus’ speech strongly emphasised Bangladesh’s maritime advantage in the Bay of Bengal, projecting the country as an economic bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. His reference to Nepal and Bhutan, both landlocked Himalayan nations, alongside India’s Northeast appeared aimed at promoting subregional connectivity frameworks.