‘Raised Him Alone For 23 Years’: After Dwarka Horror, Mother Questions Laws That ‘Shield the Wealthy’

New Delhi: Following the tragic death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra in a high-speed collision on February 3, his mother, Inna Makan, has raised a series of harrowing allegations regarding police apathy and emergency response failures.

A Mother’s Ordeal

The nightmare began on February 3 when Makan received a call from the police informing her that her son’s motorcycle was involved in a fatal accident. As her number was listed as an emergency contact for the vehicle, she was told a "boy had died on the spot."

"I rushed there in my car," she recalled. "When I arrived, my son was lying in a terrible state on the road."

Makan alleged that the immediate aftermath was marred by bureaucratic delays. Despite her desperate pleas, she claimed her son’s body remained at the scene and later at the police station for hours.

Advertisement

"I asked for his body for four hours, but they just kept making their lists," she said.

She further alleged that while an ambulance was stationed nearby, it was never prepared to transport him to a private hospital, despite her repeated requests for immediate medical intervention.

Advertisement

Disputed Accounts and CCTV Evidence

The case has become a flashpoint for controversy due to conflicting narratives regarding the crash. Initial police reports suggested that Sahil was driving on the wrong side of the road. However, Makan has challenged this version, citing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

"The footage is clear. Sahil was in his lane on the left. The Scorpio was in the middle of the road, speeding from the wrong direction," she stated.

She further alleged that there were attempts to shield the driver.

Allegations of Systemic Failure

Makan expressed profound frustration over the lack of immediate resources, noting that she was told a large portion of the local police force was deployed at a high-profile AI summit.

"That is not an excuse," she argued. "State events should not cause the daily safety system to collapse."

Who was Sahil?

Sahil was a final-year BBA student with a bright future, having already secured admission for his Master’s degree in Manchester.

Ironically, his mother had often discussed sending him abroad specifically due to concerns over road safety and the reliability of local systems in India.

Highlighting the profound personal loss behind the tragedy, Sahil’s mother noted she had ‘raised Sahil alone for 23 years’ and would not rest until those responsible for the fatal crash were held to account.

Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father

Makan intensified her demand for justice, issuing a scathing critique of a legal system she claims "protects the wealthy."

In an emotional plea following the fatal high-speed crash involving an unlicensed minor, she called for the immediate arrest of both the teenage driver and his father.

“Bailable Offence” is Not Justice

Rejecting the current legal proceedings that saw the 17-year-old accused granted interim bail for board exams, Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, labeled the "bailable offense" classification an insult to her son’s memory.

“This system cannot be saved like this. Not this time,” she said. “I want the father and the son inside. I want justice for my child. A month, two months, or a year in jail, I do not accept this law. He must realize what he has done.”

Allegations of Impunity and Influence

Makan alleged that the tragedy was not a mere accident but a result of recklessness fueled by privilege and money. She specifically targeted the accused’s father, a local transporter, questioning how an unlicensed minor was given access to a high-powered SUV.

“They are intentionally committing crimes on the road because of their money,” she alleged. Referring to the father, she asked, “If he is still doing illegal work, what does he think? That his children can play with people’s lives? This confidence only comes from a belief that nothing will happen to them.”

‘No Parent Should See This’

In a heart-wrenching account, Makan spoke of the trauma of seeing her son’s body on the road. Sahil, a final-year student, was just days away from moving abroad to begin his master’s studies, a milestone his mother had spent two decades preparing for.

“I used to tell him, ‘Son, you go ahead now. I am tired. The day you leave will be the achievement of my life,’” she recalled. “No parent should ever have to see their child like that.”

Demands for Legal Reform

The case has ignited a fierce public debate over road safety and the perceived leniency of the Juvenile Justice Act in cases of heinous negligence. Makan urged the government and the judiciary to overhaul laws that she believes favor the affluent.

“Change the laws for these rich people,” she pleaded. “Spare our children. Why is the father still out? He is sitting outside, playing with the system. Put him in jail right now. The public wants to see him behind bars.”

While police have invoked Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act against the father, a provision that holds guardians responsible for crimes committed by minors behind the wheel, authorities have yet to issue a detailed response to the family’s latest allegations regarding systemic bias.

What was the case?

The investigation is currently focused on a 17-year-old minor who was allegedly behind the wheel of the Scorpio.

While the juvenile has been granted interim bail to appear for his Class 10 board examinations, the victim's family continues to fight for the case to be treated with the severity they believe it deserves.