Washington DC, US: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an apparent cyberattack targeting its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies to access criminal records, warrants and background-check information, CNN reported, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

According to CNN, the latest intrusion marks the second reported breach involving the FBI in recent months and raises concerns over the security of a critical information-sharing system used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the United States.

The NCIC database serves as a key resource for law enforcement authorities nationwide, facilitating the exchange of information on outstanding warrants and background checks. The latest breach was discovered in recent days, according to CNN.

The development comes as the Trump administration faces concerns over the country's cybersecurity preparedness following a series of high-profile outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) air traffic control system.

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Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News on Thursday, after bureau officials had learned of the latest cybersecurity incident, to highlight the agency's efforts to strengthen cybersecurity.

During the appearance, Patel spoke about Operation Winter Shield, an initiative completed months earlier that sought to encourage companies to update their systems and prevent hackers from accessing sensitive information.

Patel also credited the current administration with making upgrades to critical systems aimed at protecting the country's essential infrastructure.

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"Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t," Patel said. "We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time."

Highlighting the potential implications of the latest breach, a former FBI official who had led investigations into cybercriminal groups told CNN that the NCIC database was among the most important information-sharing platforms used by law enforcement agencies.

The former FBI official also raised concerns about the possibility of hackers compromising the reliability of information stored in the database, beyond the potential exposure of sensitive records.

The latest incident follows another reported cyberattack in September, when a hacking group known as ShinyHunters targeted sensitive personal information belonging to FBI employees through a bureau recruitment website.

Earlier, CNN reported that some FBI employees were left uncertain about whether their personal information had been compromised in the incident and expressed dissatisfaction with the security assistance and resources being offered to those affected.

A Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author has been arrested and faces charges in connection with the ShinyHunters breach.

The FBI had also experienced an earlier cyber incident in 2023, when hackers accessed a computer system used by its New York field office for investigations into child sexual exploitation.