FBI Searches Home of Washington Post Reporter in Classified Documents Probe, Newspaper Says

Washington: Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Virginia residence of Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson as part of an ongoing probe into the possible unauthorized retention and sharing of classified government information, U.S. media report.

According to The Washington Post, the search began Wednesday morning after the FBI obtained a warrant connected to an investigation into a government contractor accused of illegally holding classified materials. Federal agents seized several of Natanson’s electronic devices, including her cellphone, two laptops, one personal and one issued by The Washington Post,and a Garmin watch. Officials told Natanson she is not the target of the investigation, though the aggressive nature of the search on a reporter’s home is highly unusual.

Context of the Investigation

The search is tied to a separate inquiry into Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a Maryland-based system administrator with top-secret clearance who is accused in an FBI affidavit of taking classified intelligence reports from secure government systems and storing them in unsecured locations, including his basement and lunchbox.

Natanson is known for her reporting on the federal workforce and controversial policies under the current Trump administration, including coverage of efforts to dismiss and restructure the U.S. civil service. Last December she published a first-person account detailing the high volume of sensitive communications she received from federal employees amid major government changes.

Reactions and Press Freedom Concerns

While investigations into leaks and national security remain routine, searches of journalists’ homes are rare, especially when the journalist is not formally accused of wrongdoing. News organizations and First Amendment advocates typically warn that such actions can have a chilling effect on press freedom and source confidentiality.

The Washington Post, FBI and Department of Justice have not immediately commented beyond statements in court filings and published reports. Natanson has not yet responded to inquiries.