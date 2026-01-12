Fear and Uncertainty Grip Kashmir as Parents Lose Contact With Students in Iran; JKSA Seeks PM, EAM Intervention

Srinagar: Growing fear and uncertainty have gripped families across the Kashmir Valley as parents of students studying in Iran report losing contact with their children amid ongoing disturbances in the country. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has sought urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian students, particularly those from Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, JKSA said parents are extremely distressed as communication with students has remained disrupted for several days. National Convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami, expressed grave concern over the situation of hundreds of Indian students-most of them from Jammu and Kashmir-who are pursuing MBBS and other professional medical courses in Iran.

Khuehami noted that Iran has long been a preferred destination for Kashmiri students due to its affordable education system and strong academic and people-to-people ties with India. However, the prevailing unrest has left many students vulnerable and anxious.

“Several parents have been unable to establish contact with their wards for the past four days. Phone calls are not connecting, messaging services are inaccessible, and social media platforms-often the only source of reassurance-have largely gone silent”, Khuehami said, adding that the situation has caused acute psychological distress among families.

According to the association, nearly 2,000 Kashmiri students are currently enrolled in medical universities across various provinces of Iran. Most of them rely on local hostels, university facilities, public transport and essential civic services, making them particularly exposed during periods of civil unrest. JKSA said many students feel unsafe and effectively stranded.

Khuehami further stated that the association has been receiving continuous distress calls from students and families reporting restricted mobility, sporadic internet shutdowns, lack of timely safety advisories and the absence of visible contingency or evacuation measures.

Seeking immediate remedial steps, JKSA urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to establish round-the-clock communication channels between Indian students in Iran and the Indian Embassy in Tehran. The association called for dedicated emergency helplines, regular outreach by embassy officials and clear, timely advisories.

The association also appealed for the preparation of a comprehensive evacuation and contingency plan. Khuehami warned that if the security situation deteriorates further or critical infrastructure comes under threat, timely evacuation could prove lifesaving.

“The Government of India must be prepared to act swiftly to bring Indian students home safely, if circumstances so require”, he said.

JKSA further urged the Ministry of External Affairs to closely coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and engage diplomatically with Iranian authorities to ensure the protection, safety and dignity of Indian students, calling for prompt action through all available channels to prevent any harm to Indian nationals studying in Iran.