Updated 12 January 2026 at 18:27 IST

Nidhi Sinha
Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Falling Unconscious
Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Falling Unconscious | Image: File

New Delhi: Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday after falling unconscious during the weekend. According to reports, the 74-year-old has been admitted to the hospital for check-ups and is likely to undergo an MRI scan.

This is a developing story.

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 12 January 2026 at 17:56 IST