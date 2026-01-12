Updated 12 January 2026 at 18:27 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Falling Unconscious
Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday after falling unconscious during the weekend.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Falling Unconscious | Image: File
New Delhi: Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday after falling unconscious during the weekend. According to reports, the 74-year-old has been admitted to the hospital for check-ups and is likely to undergo an MRI scan.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 17:56 IST