Fear of Regime Collapse Mounts As Israeli Defence Minister Says Ayatollah Can't Continue To Exist

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning on Thursday, June 19, 2025, declaring that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “cannot continue to exist.” The statement came in response to an Iranian missile attack that struck a hospital in Beersheba and residential areas near Tel Aviv, intensifying the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

A Bold Threat at a Devastated Site

Standing amid the rubble of destroyed residential buildings in Holon, a city near Tel Aviv, Katz condemned Iran’s actions, accusing Khamenei of personally ordering attacks on civilian targets. “A dictator like Khamenei, who heads a country like Iran and has made the destruction of the State of Israel his declared goal, this horrific goal of destroying Israel, cannot be allowed to continue or materialize,” he told reporters. The missile strikes, which hit the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba and caused widespread damage, injured at least 40 people, though no serious casualties were reported at the hospital due to prior evacuations.

Katz’s rhetoric was uncompromising, asserting that eliminating Khamenei is a key objective of Israel’s military strategy. “Without question this man should not continue to exist,” he said. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a more cautious stance, neither endorsing nor dismissing Katz’s threat. Netanyahu indicated that targeting Khamenei remains an option but stopped short of committing to regime change in Iran.

“I prefer not to deal with [making] headlines and to let actions speak for themselves,” the Israeli PM said, as per reports.

Comparing Khamenei to Hitler

In a striking analogy, Katz likened Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, suggesting that Iran’s leader poses a similar existential threat to Israel. “We would have sent the IDF, extracted him and eliminated him. And just like that, correspondingly, I see the current situation — Khamenei is the modern Hitler,” he said. This comparison underscores Israel’s view of Iran’s leadership as a dire threat, particularly given Iran’s repeated calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Katz’s remarks reflect Israel’s broader concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile capabilities. Since June 13, 2025, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, military bases, and infrastructure, killing top generals and scientists. Iran has retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s advanced air defenses, though some caused significant damage.

The Context of Escalation

The current conflict began with Israel’s surprise airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Natanz enrichment facility, aimed at thwarting what Israel describes as an imminent nuclear threat. Iran responded with missile barrages targeting Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, killing at least 24 civilians and wounding hundreds. In Iran, the death toll from Israeli strikes has reached at least 639, with over 1,300 injured, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.