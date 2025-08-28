Updated 28 August 2025 at 19:56 IST
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Sues Donald Trump Over Attempt To Fire Her
Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues the Trump administration over attempted firing, raising fears of a high-profile legal battle over Fed independence and presidential power.
Washington: A legal battle has escalated in the United States, with Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook suing the Donald Trump administration over an attempt to fire her from her position. Cook's move against the Trump administration has raised another concern about further escalation of the tensions and impact on the future monetary policy, amidst concerns about the Fed's longstanding independence.
The tensions flared when US President Donald Trump posted a letter on his Truth Social media platform, announcing Lisa Cook's removal from the Fed board, citing allegations of mortgage fraud in 2021, which was reportedly before her appointment. However, Cook has not been charged with any crime, and her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has vehemently denied the allegations, confirming plans to file a lawsuit challenging the president's decision.
Experts Express Concerns Over Fed's Independence
The Supreme Court has previously signalled that the president can't fire Fed officials over policy differences but can do so for cause, typically meaning misconduct or neglect of duty. Most legal experts agree that a for-cause removal requires a fair process, allowing the accused to respond to charges. In this case, no such process has been followed, raising questions about the legitimacy of Trump's decision.
The dispute shows the tension between the executive branch and the Fed, with Trump repeatedly attacking Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other members of the interest-rate setting committee for not cutting interest rates quickly enough. The current interest rate stands at 4.3%, after a full percentage point reduction late last year. Powell has signalled that the central bank is leaning toward cutting rates at its next meeting on September 16-17.
Motivations Behind Trump's Decision
The critics argued that Trump's decision to fire Cook may be a pretext to open up a seat on the board for a loyalist. Donald Trump has stated that he will only appoint people to the Fed who support lower rates, raising concerns about the politicisation of monetary policy.
The experts have also stated that the outcome of the lawsuit filed by Cook could reshape the Fed's independence and the president's authority over the central bank. It may establish a precedent limiting the president's power to remove Fed officials if Cook prevailed. On the other hand, if Trump succeeds, it could set a precedent for future presidents to exert greater control over the Fed.
