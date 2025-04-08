Fiery Fury: Massive Kanlaon Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Towering 4 KM Into the Sky | WATCH

Manila: A dramatic eruption of Mount Kanlaon, one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes, sent a towering ash plume 4,000 meters (2.5 miles) into the sky early Tuesday morning, triggering widespread concern.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed that the explosive event began at 5:51 AM local time, with the ash cloud drifting southwest.

Mount Kanlaon Eruption: What You Need to Know

Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines erupted on Tuesday morning, sending thick ash clouds 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) into the sky. The eruption happened just a few months after the last one in December 2024, which forced nearby villages to evacuate.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has kept Alert Level 3 in place, meaning there’s a higher risk of lava flows and a possible dangerous eruption soon.

Rescue officials say they were prepared, as families living within 4 to 6 km of the volcano had already been evacuated. Social media videos showed dark ash clouds spreading across the sky.

Read Also: Indigo Flight From Jaipur Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

Even though the eruption happened suddenly, people like 22-year-old Channel Nicor stayed calm. “When I saw the ash, I felt nervous, but not as much as before because we know what to do this time,” she said.

Social media videos showed thick ash clouds rising high into the sky, darkening the horizon.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing which areas may be affected by ashfall. The region around Kanlaon remains under evacuation orders.