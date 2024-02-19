Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Fight Against Houthis in Red Sea ‘ Largest Battle’ Navy Fought Since WWII: US

US Navy has fired 100 surface-to-air missiles and sent about 7,000 sailors to the Red Sea to resist the Houthis attacks.

Digital Desk
US
US President Joe Biden, and Yemen's Houthis in Red Sea. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

United States on Sunday warned that the fight against the Yemen’s Houthis is the largest since the World War II. US Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said that the fight against the Yemeni rebels Houthis and their attacks against the commercial shipping are so intense that “I think you'd have to go back to World War II.”

US Navy has fired 100 surface-to-air missiles and sent about 7,000 sailors to the Red Sea to resist the Houthis attacks, the Navy admiral noted. “I think you'd have to go back to World War II where you have ships who are engaged in combat," he told CBS. "When I say engaged in combat, where they're getting shot at, we're getting shot at, and we're shooting back," he continued to add.

Advertisement

The US Central Command deputy commander furthermore added that there are at least 7,000 sailors in the sea and the intense fight have led to the launch of 100 standard surface-to-air missiles. It is clear to the US and allies that Houthis couldn't have mounted the severe attacks without Iranian support, US admiral stated. "For a decade, the Iranians have been supplying the Houthis. They've been resupplying them. They're resupplying them as we sit here right now, at sea," Cooper told the outlet. "We know this is happening. They're advising them, and they're providing targeting information,” he added.

Houthis intesify assaults as IDF enters Rafah

The Houthis intensified their assaults in the strategic Red Sea as Israel launched a ground offensive in the densely populated Rafah city, which the IDF called as the last bastion of Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said that the victory was “within reach” as his troops have destroyed three-quarter of Hamas, and prepared battle in Rafah to root out the Palestinian terror group. During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" Netanyahu said that the Israeli forces have defeated Hamas, and are preparing to enter the final stronghold in Gaza. Netanyahu argued that the IDF must continue to deliver the final blow to Hamas in the last stronghold.


"Victory is within reach," Netanyahu told Fox News. "We have already destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' organized terrorist battalions. Three-quarters, 18 out of 24 – we're not going to leave the other six. That would be like you leaving a quarter of ISIS in Iraq in place and you say, 'Well they can have their little territory. It's OK.’”
 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

18 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

18 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

18 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vijay's GOAT To Wrap Up Shoot Sooner Than Expected? Details Revealed

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Goldman Sachs raises S&P 500 target to 5,200

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. VW India introduces 'My Volkswagen' smartphone app

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. RVNL shares surge 12% as order book hits Rs 65,000 cr

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo