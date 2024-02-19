Advertisement

United States on Sunday warned that the fight against the Yemen’s Houthis is the largest since the World War II. US Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said that the fight against the Yemeni rebels Houthis and their attacks against the commercial shipping are so intense that “I think you'd have to go back to World War II.”

US Navy has fired 100 surface-to-air missiles and sent about 7,000 sailors to the Red Sea to resist the Houthis attacks, the Navy admiral noted. “I think you'd have to go back to World War II where you have ships who are engaged in combat," he told CBS. "When I say engaged in combat, where they're getting shot at, we're getting shot at, and we're shooting back," he continued to add.

The US Central Command deputy commander furthermore added that there are at least 7,000 sailors in the sea and the intense fight have led to the launch of 100 standard surface-to-air missiles. It is clear to the US and allies that Houthis couldn't have mounted the severe attacks without Iranian support, US admiral stated. "For a decade, the Iranians have been supplying the Houthis. They've been resupplying them. They're resupplying them as we sit here right now, at sea," Cooper told the outlet. "We know this is happening. They're advising them, and they're providing targeting information,” he added.

Houthis intesify assaults as IDF enters Rafah

The Houthis intensified their assaults in the strategic Red Sea as Israel launched a ground offensive in the densely populated Rafah city, which the IDF called as the last bastion of Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said that the victory was “within reach” as his troops have destroyed three-quarter of Hamas, and prepared battle in Rafah to root out the Palestinian terror group. During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" Netanyahu said that the Israeli forces have defeated Hamas, and are preparing to enter the final stronghold in Gaza. Netanyahu argued that the IDF must continue to deliver the final blow to Hamas in the last stronghold.



"Victory is within reach," Netanyahu told Fox News. "We have already destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' organized terrorist battalions. Three-quarters, 18 out of 24 – we're not going to leave the other six. That would be like you leaving a quarter of ISIS in Iraq in place and you say, 'Well they can have their little territory. It's OK.’”



