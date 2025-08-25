'He Threatened To Burn Her Alive’: Nikki’s Mother Alleges Daily Abuse By Husband In Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: In a significant development in the Noida dowry murder case, the mother of the deceased, Nikki, alleged that her husband, Vipin Bhati, beat her every day and threatened to burn her alive on multiple occasions.

"We never thought something like this would happen. When we visited on August 17, her in-laws assured us that nothing would happen going forward. They admitted their mistake and promised it wouldn’t happen again... They should be sentenced to life imprisonment for this crime," Nikki’s mother told Republic.

Speaking about the torture and hardships her daughter endured due to persistent dowry demands, Nikki’s mother told Republic, "Their demands were never satisfied. They asked for a Scorpio, and we provided it, hoping they would keep our daughter happy. We gave them a Bullet motorbike and 31 tolas of gold during the marriage. Later, an additional 11 tolas of gold were given. He had a habit of consuming intoxicating substances and was involved with other women. He constantly demanded money from Nikki. My daughter suffered immensely. He beat her every day."

When asked if they ever considered filing a police complaint, a relative of Nikki, who was present with her mother, said, "We never filed a police complaint. If we had, this situation might not have arisen."

Addressing claims by locals that Nikki committed suicide and that her death was not related to dowry demands, her mother said, "If she had committed suicide, she would have done it in her room. She would not have set herself ablaze and run out of the house."

"All of them were involved in setting her on fire. Vipin was the main culprit. He had told his relatives, ‘Aag laga dunga, dharti pe mila dunga’ (I will set her ablaze and crush her to the ground)," she alleged.

When asked if Vipin objected to Nikki making reels and running her beauty parlour, her mother said, "She ran the parlour from home. Although she managed it, he took the earnings."

Regarding Vipin’s last dowry demand, Nikki’s mother said, "He demanded money. His final demand was for Rs 1 lakh to buy a good mobile phone. That money was provided to fulfill the demand."

All Four Accused Arrested

All four accused in the case—Nikki’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law—have been arrested. They were absconding after committing the crime.

Vipin Bhati, accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by police on Sunday and subsequently admitted to a hospital. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.Police stated that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, leading to her death. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki.

However, Bhati denied the allegations.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I did not kill her. She died on her own."

When asked about the accusations of physical assault, he replied, "Husband and wife often have fights; it’s very common."

Nikki's Father's Statement

The victim’s father told ANI that Nikki had 70 percent burns and was pronounced dead at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

"I reached there as soon as my elder daughter called me. The doctor told me she had 70% burns. We took her to Safdarjung Hospital. The doctor advised us to take her back because she would not survive. He (her husband) should be hanged. They got married in 2016. He started harassing her a few days after the marriage... They demanded Rs 35 lakhs... She started her own work, and her husband began taking the money she earned. I demand that the Court and CM sentence him to death," the father said.

Nikki's Family's Protest For Justice

Earlier on Sunday, the family of the deceased, Nikki Bhati, held a protest outside Kasana Police Station, demanding justice.

The father alleged that Nikki’s in-laws killed her over their dowry demands.

"Her mother-in-law poured kerosene while her husband set her on fire. They kept demanding dowry; now their demands have been met. I married my daughter according to tradition. Their dowry demands have been fulfilled now that my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for it," he said.

He also accused the husband of domestic violence.

"That person is neither man nor human; he is a butcher. We once brought her home because of the domestic violence, but due to societal pressure, they came and took her back, promising not to repeat it. It continued. Now they have got what they wanted," he said.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Demands Immediate Arrests

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged dowry murder case of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, demanding a detailed action report within three days. The directive calls for the immediate arrest of all accused individuals and emphasizes the need for police to ensure the safety of the victim’s family and witnesses.

The Commission has stressed the importance of a fair and prompt investigation and directed that adequate security be provided to the victim’s family and witnesses.

The Commission has requested the Director General of Police to provide a detailed action report within three days.

At a press conference in Delhi, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "If even after 75 years of independence, our daughters are still being sacrificed to the evil practice of dowry, then nothing can be worse than this. I condemn this incident... There is a very good law against dowry in our country, which is also implemented well. Very strict provisions have also been made for the Dowry Prohibition Act. Despite this, such evil practices come to light... The society also needs to think about this subject."